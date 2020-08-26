Teenager charged in relation to shooting at Wisconsin protests

A teenager was arrested and charged with homicide in the US on Wednesday after gunfire killed two people and wounded a third during protests over the police shooting of a Black man in Kenosha, Wisconsin, court officials said.

The lakeside city been rocked by civil unrest since Sunday, when police shot Jacob Blake (29) in the back at close range. That incident, captured on video, has reignited protests over racism and police use of force in the US.

The third night of protests erupted in gunfire shortly before midnight Tuesday.

The violence prompted some elected officials to call for a reinforcement of National Guard troops or the deployment of federal law enforcement officers.

The boy (17) was arrested on a warrant in Illinois and charged with first-degree intentional homicide in Kenosha, a Lake County court official said.

Also on Wednesday, US president Donald Trump he will send more federal law enforcement personnel and the National Guard to quell protests in Kenosha.

Mr Trump said in a tweet that the federal presence would “restore LAW and ORDER!”

“We will NOT stand for looting, arson, violence, and lawlessness on American streets,” Mr Trump wrote.

Trump’s announcement comes as the Republican Party prepares to hold the third night of his renomination convention, which has focused heavily on maintaining law and order amid protests over police brutality.

Wisconsin’s Democratic governor, Tony Evers, has already deployed some Guard to assist police in Kenosha. The White House said Tuesday that Evers had rebuffed an offer of 500 additional Guard members, instead seeking only 250.

...TODAY, I will be sending federal law enforcement and the National Guard to Kenosha, WI to restore LAW and ORDER! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 26, 2020

It was not immediately clear how many would now be deployed to the state. Mr Trump said Evers had agreed to accept federal assistance in a phone call Wednesday with administration officials.

Social media videos showed chaotic scenes of people running and screaming amid a volley of gunfire and others tending to gunshot wounds. The bloodshed followed a night of skirmishes that had appeared to turn calm after police fired tear gas and rubber bullets at protesters who defied a curfew.

Crowds chased a man running down the street with a rifle after they believed he had shot another man. One pursuer took a flying kick at him after he fell to the ground. Another man tried to grab his weapon and appeared to be shot at close range, falling to the ground.

Another video showed a man who appeared to be shot in the head as several people rushed to his aid, frantically trying to tend to his wound and keep him alert.

Yet another video showed a man with a severe arm wound sitting on the ground and being aided by an armed man as police approached.

Street patrols

After struggling with police, Blake broke free and walked away from them and around his car to the driver’s side, where he was shot after opening the door, according to a bystander video that went viral. Three of his young sons were in the car, witnesses said.

Mr Blake was hit by four of the seven shots fired and left paralyzed and “fighting for his life,” his family and lawyers said on Tuesday, hours before the latest round of civil unrest broke out in the lakefront town between Milwaukee and Chicago.

Anti-racism protesters also clashed with police in Portland, Oregon, and Louisville, Kentucky, on Tuesday night, part of a wave of national protests that have continued since the May 25th death of a Black man in Minneapolis, George Floyd, who was pinned to the street under the knee of a white police officer.

The Kenosha protests have drawn self-styled militias, patrolling the streets with rifles or standing guard outside businesses to protect them from looters or arsonists.

“They’re like a vigilante group,” Kenosha county sheriff David Beth told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, though he said he was unsure if the man at the center of the outburst was linked to such a group.

Beth predicted the main suspect would be caught, telling the newspaper: “I feel very confident we’ll have him in a very short time.”

Kenosha police, a separate agency from the sheriff’s office, asked for witnesses to come forward.

‘No pulse’

Devin Scott (19) told the Chicago Tribune he was in a group chanting “Black Lives Matter” when the gunfire began and that he tried unsuccessfully to revive one of the victims.

“This guy with this huge gun runs by us in the middle of the street and people are yelling, ‘He shot someone! He shot someone!’ And everyone is trying to fight the guy, chasing him, and then he started shooting again,” Mr Scott said in the Tribune report.

Mr Scott said he hit the ground during the next burst of gunfire, then tried to aid a person who was lying prone in the street.

“I was cradling him in my arms. I was trying to keep this kid alive and he wasn’t moving or nothing. He was just laying there,” Mr Scott said. “I didn’t know what to do and then this woman starts performing CPR. There was no pulse. I don’t think he made it.” – Reuters, Bloomberg