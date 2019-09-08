Taliban says American lives will be lost because Trump cancelled talks

The Taliban said on Sunday that US president Donald Trump’s decision to cancel peace talks with its leadership would lead to the further loss of American lives and assets.

“The Americans will suffer more than anyone else for cancelling the talks,” Zabihullah Mujahid, a spokesman for the hardline insurgent group, said in a statement.

He said the talks were being conducted in a smooth manner until Saturday, and both sides had agreed to hold intra-Afghan talks on September 23rd.

Mr Trump on Saturday said he cancelled peace talks with Afghanistan’s Taliban leaders after the group said it was behind an attack in Kabul that killed a US soldier and 11 other people.

“If they cannot agree to a ceasefire during these very important peace talks, and would even kill 12 innocent people, then they probably don’t have the power to negotiate a meaningful agreement anyway,” Mr Trump said on Twitter, saying he had been planning to meet with Taliban leaders on Sunday.

“Unbeknownst to almost everyone,” Mr Trump wrote in a series of tweets, Taliban leaders and the Afghan president, Ashraf Ghani, were headed to the United States on Saturday for a meeting at the president’s official Camp David retreat in Maryland.

But Mr Trump said that “in order to build false leverage,” the Taliban had admitted to a suicide car bomb attack Thursday. “I immediately cancelled the meeting and called off peace negotiations,” he wrote.

“How many more decades are they willing to fight?” he added.

A surprise summit at Camp David with leaders of an insurgent group that has killed thousands of Americans since the October 2001 invasion of Afghanistan would have been a major diplomatic gambit, on par with Trump’s meetings with once-reclusive North Korean leader, Kim Jong Un.

A senior administration official said the meeting had been planned for Monday, just two days before the anniversary of the September 11th, 2001, attacks, which were plotted from Afghanistan and led to the US invasion of the country.

The move also appears to scuttle – for now – Mr Trump’s long-standing hope to deliver on a campaign promise to withdraw US troops from an 18-year conflict.

It was unclear whether the president’s halt to the peace negotiations would be permanent. – Reuters, New York Times