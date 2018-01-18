Take the Trump test: are you fit to be US president?

The results of the annual presidential physical exam are in and Donald Trump has been declared “fit for duty” by the presidential physician Ronny Jackson.

The navy doctor delivered the assessment at an hour-long press conference at the White House on Tuesday, saying the president’s health was “excellent”, his mind was “sharp” and he needs only four or five hours’ sleep a night.

According to Mr Jackson, the checkup included a cognitive assessment at Trump’s own request, and the self-proclaimed “stable genius” performed “exceedingly well”.

He achieved a perfect score of 30 out of 30 on the Montreal Cognitive Assessment (Moca), a test that screens for illnesses such as Alzheimer’s and dementia (but does not assess fitness to lead).

Asked how the president could achieve these results given his age and reported predilection for junk food, cable TV and a largely sedentary lifestyle, Jackson responded: “Some people have just great genes”.

Are your genes as good as the “stable genius” president’s? Take the Moca test to find out. The test should take approximately 10 minutes, with any score below 26 outside the range of normal cognitive function. Enjoy. - Guardian