Suzanne Lynch’s US Election Diary: With two weeks to go, Trump is faced with a dilemma

With exactly two weeks until election day, Donald Trump still has time to turn the race around as polls show him trailing Joe Biden. But the president has been presented with a new predicament after the Commission on Presidential Debates announced last night the moderator of Thursday night’s presidential debate may mute the microphones of the two candidates for some parts of the debate.

Trump has railed against the commission for weeks, accusing the independent body of pro-Biden bias – and refusing to take part in the scheduled debate last week in Miami because it changed to a virtual format following his diagnosis with Covid.