Suzanne Lynch’s US Election Diary: With 15 days to go, Trump faces an uphill battle for victory

US president holds rallies in defiance of state and federal coronavirus guidelines

Suzanne Lynch Washington Correspondent

US president Donald Trump has told supporters at a rally in Janesville, Wisconsin, "If we win Wisconsin, we win the whole ball game" despite national polls showing that Trump trails his Democratic rival Joe Biden. Video: Reuters

With just 15 days until the US presidential election, polls suggest that Donald Trump has an uphill battle to secure a second term in the White House. The Real Clear Politics average of polls has Biden 9 points ahead nationally. His lead is tighter in swing states that determine the actual outcome of the election, but two weeks out from election day, Republicans are now seriously considering the possibility of defeat.

Not that one would think it from Trump’s messaging at a series of campaign events over the weekend. At a campaign event in Michigan, a state he won by just 10,000 votes in 2016, the president predicted a “red wave like you’ve never seen before”.

