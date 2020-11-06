Suzanne Lynch’s US Election Diary: When will Biden declare victory, how will Trump respond?
Democratic candidate makes inroads into president’s lead in Georgia and Pennsylvania overnight
‘We’ll not allow the corruption to steal such an important election’: Donald Trump speaks at a White House briefing. Photograph: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images
Joe Biden is closing in on victory this morning as the race to count votes in Georgia and Pennsylvania continued overnight.
Donald Trump’s lead in Georgia, which looked assured on election night, continued to shrink throughout the evening as votes came in from the counties around Atlanta and Savannah and had diminished to just 1,200 votes by 7am (Irish time) on Friday.