Suzanne Lynch’s US Election Diary: Trump suffers debate blow amid trailing polls

Debate commission announces moderator of Thursday night’s event may mute microphones of two candidates for parts of debate

Updated: 41 minutes ago
Suzanne Lynch

US president Donald Trump departs following a rally at Tucson International Airport in Tucson, Arizona. Photograph: MANDEL NGAN / AFP/Getty Images

With exactly two weeks until election day, Donald Trump still has time to turn the race around as polls show him trailing Joe Biden. But the president has been presented with a new predicament after the Commission on Presidential Debates announced last night the moderator of Thursday night’s presidential debate may mute the microphones of the two candidates for some parts of the debate. 

Trump has railed against the commission for weeks, accusing the independent body of pro-Biden bias – and refusing to take part in the scheduled debate last week in Miami because it changed to a virtual format following his diagnosis with Covid.

