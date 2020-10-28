Suzanne Lynch’s US Election Diary: Trump seeks to hold onto midwest states
Polls suggest president trails Democratic rival Joe Biden in Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin
Supporters watch a video of US president Donald Trump while waiting for his arrival at a rally at Capital Region International Airport in Lansing, Michigan. Photograph: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
I am currently reporting from the upper midwest where president Donald Trump is hoping to defend a string of rust-belt states that voted for him in 2016.
Trump’s surprise victory in Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin helped secure his path to the White House four years ago, though polls suggest he is trailing his Democratic opponent in all three.