Suzanne Lynch’s US Election Diary: Trump back on campaign trail after claiming Covid-19 ‘immunity’

Confirmation hearing for Amy Coney Barrett to begin in US Senate

Updated: 29 minutes ago
Suzanne Lynch

US president Donald Trump displays a face shield that’s made at Ford’s Rawsonville Components Plant in Michigan. Photograph: Doug Mills/The New York Times

With election day just over three weeks away, US president Donald Trump returns to the campaign trail later today when he holds a rally near Orlando, Florida. Technically it’s his first rally since leaving hospital a week ago, though the event he hosted on Saturday on the South Lawn of the White House had all the trappings of a campaign rally.

The president returned to the balcony of the White House for a reprise of last Monday’s grand return from hospital. This time he addressed hundreds of red-hatted supporters who cheered “Four More Years” and “We Love You” as Trump denigrated Democrats and called for law and order.

