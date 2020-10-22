Suzanne Lynch’s US Election Diary: Trump and Biden prepare for final debate face-off
Indications are president will attack Biden’s son over alleged incriminating emails
Former president Barack Obama waves to the crowd after speaking at a ‘drive-in rally’ in support of Joe Biden in Philadelphia. Photograph: Kriston Jae Bethel/The New York Times
US president Donald Trump and Democratic opponent Joe Biden will face off in their second and final debate tonight in Nashville, Tennessee, with just 12 days to go until election day.
Following the first rancorous debate that saw Trump repeatedly interrupt his opponent, and Biden telling the president to “shut up” at one point, the commission on presidential debates is allowing the moderator to mute the microphones, at least during the candidates’ initial responses to each question.