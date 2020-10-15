Suzanne Lynch’s US Election Diary: Long queues as voting starts

New poll puts Joe Biden seven points ahead of Donald Trump in Georgia

Suzanne Lynch Washington Correspondent

Supporters take pictures as Donald Trump arrives for a rally at Des Moines International Airport in Iowa. Photograph: Scott Olson/Getty Images

Election Day may be 19 days away, but across the United States people have already started casting their votes.

Long queues were reported again yesterday in states such as Georgia and Texas that opened early voting this week. For many people across the globe, the sight of long lines in one of the world’s most stable democracies is surprising. For many Americans it’s par for the course. Some states, particularly those lacking a tradition of postal voting, have struggled with long waits and malfunctioning election infrastructure for years.

