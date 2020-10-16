Suzanne Lynch’s US Election Diary: Greetings from Florida, one of the most closely watched races
President refuses to denounce far-right conspiracy movement QAnon during combative broadcast
President Donald Trump during a town-hall-style event hosted by NBC News at the Pérez Art Museum Miami. Photograph: Doug Mills/The New York Times
Greetings from Miami where I have been on the campaign trail with Roberto, a volunteer with the local Democratic party. Florida promises to be one of the closely watched races in this election, as both parties try to secure the 29 electoral votes on offer.
Although Donald Trump’s support has been slipping among over-65s – an important constituency in the sunshine state – Hispanic voters are also an important voting bloc.