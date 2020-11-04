Suzanne Lynch’s US Election Diary: Disappointing night for Democrats as Trump falsely declares victory

Biden’s hope for a blue wave across the sunbelt failed to materialise

Suzanne Lynch Washington Correspondent

Donald Trump supporters in Miami, Florida. Photograph: EPA/CRISTOBAL HERRERA-ULASHKEVICH

Anyone hoping to wake up to a post-Trump world, or even a conclusive election result, will be disappointed this morning.

In keeping with the head-spinning events of the past four years, the US presidential election has gone down to the wire. As I write, Trump has outperformed expectations, winning the key state of Florida, as well as Ohio and Texas.

