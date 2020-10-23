Suzanne Lynch’s US Election Diary: Did Trump or Biden change any minds?

With 11 days to go until election day, the two presidential candidates met for the second and final time on the debate stage last night in Nashville. With memories of the rancorous and unruly first presidential debate still fresh, Thursday night’s 90 minute head-to-head between Donald Trump and Joe Biden was a very different affair. Donald Trump was restrained, even subdued at times, having evidently listened to advice to tone down his combative style.

The threat of the mute button evidently had its intended effect.