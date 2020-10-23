Suzanne Lynch’s US Election Diary: Did Trump or Biden change any minds?

Head-to-head debate between the two presidential candidates a very different affair this time

Suzanne Lynch Washington Correspondent

US president Donald Trump and his opponent in the upcoming US election Joe Biden have clashed over race and the future of the fossil fuel industry in their second and final head-to-head debate in Nashville, Tennessee. Video: Reuters

With 11 days to go until election day, the two presidential candidates met for the second and final time on the debate stage last night in Nashville. With memories of the rancorous and unruly first presidential debate still fresh, Thursday night’s 90 minute head-to-head between Donald Trump and Joe Biden was a very different affair. Donald Trump was restrained, even subdued at times, having evidently listened to advice to tone down his combative style.

The threat of the mute button evidently had its intended effect.

The Irish Times
Please subscribe or sign in to continue reading.
The Irish Times

How can I keep reading?

You’ve reached an article that is only available to Irish Times subscribers.

Subscribe today and get the full picture for just €1 for the first month.

Subscribe No obligation, cancel any time.