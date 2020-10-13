Suzanne Lynch’s US Election Diary: Defiant Trump resumes campaigning in Florida

Anthony Fauci warns US president is ‘asking for trouble’ by holding large rallies

Suzanne Lynch Washington Correspondent

US president Donald Trump waves to supporters during his campaign rally at the Sanford International Airport in Florida, Photograph: EPA/CRISTOBAL HERRERA-ULASHKEVICH

A defiant Donald Trump resumed campaigning last night with a rally in Florida, as infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci warned the US president was “asking for trouble” by holding large campaign events.

Thousands of people, many without masks, crowded into an airport hangar near Orlando to hear the president.  Mr Trump, who was not wearing a facemask during the event, warned his Democratic opponent, Joe Biden, would “replace the American dream with a socialist nightmare”.

