Suzanne Lynch’s US election diary: Can Trump win second term?

Can Donald Trump do it? Could he win a second term in the White House? Those questions are gripping Washington DC on the eve of the election. Four years ago, Donald Trump defied election predictions and won the presidency by forging a path through the once Democrat stronghold of the rustbelt. This year, polls have Biden ahead in the mid-west states that Trump won last time, but can they be trusted?

Polling analysis website Fivethirtyeight gives Trump a one in ten chance of winning. They point out that this time around polls should be more accurate – polling companies have adjusted their model to take account of education level for example. Further, this year given the polarised political climate, there are fewer undecided voters. Coupled with the massive early-voting turnout, this leaves less room for a last-minute tilt to Trump as transpired in 2016.