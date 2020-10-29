Suzanne Lynch’s US Election Diary: Biden focuses on soaring Covid rates
Farage joins Trump at Arizona rally as Wall Street has its worst day since June
Joe Biden, the Democratic presidential nominee, during a get out and vote event at The Queen theater in Wilmington. Photograph: Erin Schaff/The New York Times
With just five days to go until election day, former vice president Joe Biden is seeking to keep the focus on president Donald Trump’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic, as America’s infection rates continue to increase.
America is now averaging about 70,000 Covid cases daily, with infections on the rise in 40 states.