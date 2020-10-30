Suzanne Lynch’s US election dairy: All eyes on the mid-west

All eyes are on the mid-west on Friday as the two presidential candidates descend on the states of Michigan, Wisconsin and Minnesota.

Donald Trump’s election victory in 2016 was based on his surprise win in a trio of states – Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania – which had traditionally voted Democrat. Though he won each state by less than one per cent, they delivered him 46 electoral college votes, pushing him past the 270 electoral college votes needed to win the election.