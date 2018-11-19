Suspected gunman dead and four critical after shooting at Chicago hospital

A suspected gunman is dead and four people are in critical condition after a shooting at a Chicago hospital, police said.

Chicago police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said a police officer and at least one hospital employee are among those in critical condition after the Monday afternoon shooting at Mercy Hospital.

Mr Guglielmi says the gunman was killed, but it is unclear if he took his own life or was killed by police.

The department issued a statement earlier saying there were “reports of multiple victims” after shots were fired near the hospital on the city’s South Side. Police asked people to avoid the area.

A spokesman for mayor Rahm Emanuel said he and Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson are monitoring the situation.

Associated Press