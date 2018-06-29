Susan Sarandon arrested at rally against Trump’s immigration policy

Susan Sarandon was among 575 women arrested in Washington, DC, on Thursday after they staged a sit-in protest against US president Donald Trump’s zero-tolerance immigration policy inside a Senate office at the department of justice.

The actor tweeted extensively from the rally, at which she and fellow protesters held aloft placards demanding an end to immigration camps and declaring “We care” – a reference to the controversial jacket worn by first lady Melania Trump when visiting a detainment centre for immigrants last week.

There were chants of “What do we want? Free families!” and “This is what democracy looks like” before the women were arrested, charged and then released.

Organisers from the Women’s March and the Centre for Popular Democracy sported foil blankets like those worn by children separated from their parents at the US-Mexico border.

Sarandon has encountered hostility since Trump’s election, as she had suggested people vote for a third-party candidate, Green Party nominee Jill Stein, in the ballot, potentially reducing the number of votes cast for Democratic party candidate Hillary Clinton.

Speaking to the Guardian last year, Sarandon (71) confirmed that she still felt Clinton was in some ways more dangerous than Trump.

“I did think she was very, very dangerous. We would still be fracking, we would be at war [if she was president]. It wouldn’t be much smoother. Look what happened under Obama that we didn’t notice.” – Guardian service