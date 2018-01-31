Subdued address stays on safe ground

As the great and the good of Washington’s political elite filed into the hallowed chamber of the House of Representatives, a hush descended.

Just after 9pm on Tuesday in Washington, the 45th president of the US made his way into the packed room, picking out faces from the crowd and shaking the hands of Republicans as he walked down the central aisle.

As the clock struck 9.05pm Donald Trump took to the podium and began to speak.

The State of the Union is one of the most cherished American political traditions. In a political system that prides itself on the separation of powers, it offers a rare opportunity for the president to directly address Congress.

As expected, Trump sought to strike a note of unity, pledging to make America great again “for all Americans”. He painted a picture of an America energised and enriched by the past year – a characterisation that many would fail to recognise as the country grapples with one of the most divisive presidents in history. “Over the last year, the world has seen what we always knew: that no people on Earth are so fearless, or daring, or determined as Americans. If there is a mountain, we climb it. If there is a frontier, we cross it. If there is a challenge, we tame it. If there is an opportunity, we seize it.”

In many ways his speech stayed on safe ground as he revived many of his campaign pledges without providing much new detail.

The recent Republican tax reform package featured strongly, as Trump celebrated the “biggest tax cuts and reforms in American history”.

Similarly, the president vowed to tackle trade imbalances. The US, he claimed, had “finally turned the page on decades of unfair trade deals that sacrificed our prosperity and shipped away our companies, our jobs, and our nation’s wealth.”

Border wall On immigration,

Trump reiterated his offer of a path to citizenship for up to 1.8 million undocumented immigrants, known as Dreamers, in exchange for funding for his border wall and an end to the visa lottery programme. But his suggestion of a neat, bipartisan solution to reform the country’s “outdated immigration rules” belied the bitter battles that lie ahead in Congress on the issue.

In keeping with previous state of the union addresses, the president’s speech was peppered with anecdotes highlighting the individual stories of the guests. Among the attendees who sat in the gallery with the Trump family were the parents of Otto Warmbier, the US student who died last year after returning from captivity in North Korea; a North Korean defector, Ji Seong-ho, who lost two limbs in a harrowing tale of deprivation and torture; and the family of two young girls killed by members of the MK-13 gang in Long Island, many of whom had come to the US as undocumented alien minors, as Trump reminded his audience.

At times the president sought to branch out from specifics, attempting to articulate a broader vision of a shared American identity. His speech hit on some traditional American values such as “the dignity of a hard day’s work,” and the right of “every child to be safe in their home at night”. But his attempts at channelling some higher ideal of national identity seemed to fall flat.

As the Republican-dominated chamber erupted in applause at several points, Trump’s voice sounded curiously subdued in the cavernous space.

By refraining from the inflammatory rhetoric of the campaign trail, Trump lost much of the fiery verve that won over his supporters in the first place.

This was no John F Kennedy or Barack Obama. Instead, stripped of his more incendiary rhetoric, Trump was left somewhat exposed, becoming a man reading carefully from a teleprompter rather than the president of the US.

By seeking to strike a more moderate tone Trump may have disappointed many of his core supporters, while failing to win over Democrats.

Comfort zone