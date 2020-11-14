‘Stop the Steal’: Trump supporters urge ‘four more years’ in Washington rally

President Donald Trump waved from his motorcade at flag-waving supporters in Washington DC chanting “four more years” on Saturday, as he continues to refuse to concede the election to President-elect Joe Biden.

Mr Trump had suggested in a tweet on Friday that he “may even try to stop by” the demonstrators, who are holding a rally in downtown Washington and then plan a march to the Supreme Court.

The president smiled as his vehicle did a slow loop around Freedom Plaza, a few blocks from the White House, on a cool, sunny morning, before heading west to Virginia, arriving at the Trump National Golf Club about 10:45am.

Mr Trump has continued to assert on Twitter, without evidence, that the November 3rd election was rigged for Mr Biden, even as a series of lawsuits challenging elements of the vote have been thwarted. On Saturday, he criticised Georgia election officials for the way a recount of votes in that state is being conducted.

Supporters of US President Donald Trump rally in Washington, DC, on November 14th, 2020. Photograph: Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP/Getty

Saturday’s rally, billed variously as the “Million MAGA March”, “March for Trump” and “Stop the Steal”, comes one week after news organisations projected Mr Biden as the winner of the 2020 election.

‘Most secure’ election

Mr Trump and his allies have argued the contest was tainted by widespread voter fraud. There’s no evidence that fraud affected the results and US officials on Thursday called the election “the most secure in American history”.

Nonetheless, several thousand Trump supporters gathered for speeches by conservative politicians and critics, and perhaps a final performance of “YMCA,” the president’s walk-off song from his pre-election rallies. CNN estimated the crowd at 8,000 to 10,000.

People gather at the Michigan State Capitol for a “Stop the Steal” rally in support of US President Donald Trump on Saturday. Photograph: Jeff Kowalsky/AFP/Getty

Television images showed many attendees were not wearing masks, at a time coronavirus cases in the Capital and nearby areas are on the rise.

Several pro-Trump groups have posted online about the event and far-right figures, such as Alex Jones of Infowars, have also encouraged their followers to attend.

Few counter-protesters were seen on Saturday as Mr Trump’s motorcade snaked through downtown.

Mr Trump has been largely out of public view since election night. On Friday, he delivered his first public remarks in more than a week during a Rose Garden appearance focused on coronavirus vaccine development.

Prior to that, Mr Trump last spoke on November 5th, when he insisted that he would “easily win” if “you count all the legal votes”. He attended a Veterans Day ceremony at Arlington National Ceremony on Wednesday but did not speak publicly. – Bloomberg