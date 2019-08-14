Six Philadelphia police officers injured in shooting incident

Six Philadelphia police officers were shot in a rapidly escalating standoff on Wednesday night with at least one gunman at a home about 3km north of Temple University, the authorities said.

The officers were taken to area hospitals with what the police described as non-life threatening injuries. Additional officers were also being treated for “non-gunshot injuries,” Sgt Eric Gripp of the Philadelphia Police Department said on Twitter.

SWAT teams converged on a residence in the Nicetown-Tioga section of the city, and the shooting began around 4.30pm local time. It prompted a lockdown of Temple University’s Health Sciences Center Campus. Mr Gripp said the situation was “active and ongoing.”

Suspect is still firing. STAY OUT OF THE AREA — Eric Gripp (@PPDEricGripp) August 14, 2019

Four or five gunshots could be heard around 5.45pm. A police officer at the perimeter of the scene was reaching toward his gun holster shortly after the shots were fired. Another burst of shots rang out shortly after 6pm.

Aerial camera footage showed a large police presence at the scene. But the police urged media helicopters to pull back from the area, saying that they were hindering operations. “Lockdown is in effect for Health Sciences Center Campus,” Temple University said on Twitter.

“Seek shelter. Secure doors. Be silent. Be still. Police are responding.”

The shooting came two days after a gunbattle in southern California left one California Highway Patrol officer dead and two others injured. Michael Borenstein, a dean of the Temple University School of Pharmacy, said that he had received a university alert on his phone telling him that the Health Sciences Center Campus was on lockdown.

“We’re watching for multiple shooters. People are sitting at their desk doing work and others are following along on the internet.” – New York Times