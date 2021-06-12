Shooting in Austin, Texas leaves 13 people injured

A shooting in a busy entertainment district of downtown Austin, Texas, early on Saturday left 13 people injured or wounded, police said.

When the police responded to a report of shots fired around 1:25 am, a large crowd began to disperse along 6th Street, a popular area filled with bars and restaurants.

Officers found “several victims who had sustained gunshot wounds and were injured,” the police said in a statement.

The street was barricaded to keep out vehicles at the time of the shooting, interim Police Chief Joseph Chacon said.

Victims were taken to area hospitals, with officers transporting six, three going by personal vehicles and Austin-Travis County EMS bringing four others.

“Our officers responded very quickly,” Mr Chacon said.

“They were able to immediately begin life-saving measures for many of these patients, including applications of tourniquets, applications of chest seals.”

He said some officers took patients to hospital in their police cars due to the nature of the scene, where it was hard to contain the crowd and get ambulances to those who were injured.

Two victims were in critical condition and 11 were in stable condition, police said, adding that the shooting appeared to be an “isolated incident.”

It was unclear how many people opened fire or what led to the shooting.

The police said they had a description of one gunman but that there might be more.

“The uptick in gun violence locally is part of a disturbing rise in gun violence across the country as we exit the pandemic,”

Mayor Steve Adler said on Twitter: “APD and the City Council have initiated multiple violence prevention efforts in response – but this crisis requires a broader, co-ordinated response from all levels of government,” he said. “One thing is clear ? greater access to firearms does not equal greater public safety.”– New York Times, PA