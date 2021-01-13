Several Republicans join Democrats in voting to impeach Trump

Several Republicans, including senior congress member Liz Cheney, will join Democrats in voting to impeach Donald Trump on Wednesday as the president is poised to become the first US president to be impeached twice.

Ms Cheney, the Wyoming congresswoman and third-ranking Republican in the House of Representatives, said that Mr Trump had “encouraged an angry mob to storm the US Capitol and stop the counting of votes.”

“There has never been a greater betrayal by a president of the United States of his office and his oath to the Constitution,” she said in a statement. “I will vote to impeach the president.” It comes as vice-president Mike Pence informed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Tuesday night in a letter that he would not invoke the 25th amendment of the constitution, which allows the vice president and a majority of cabinet members to remove a president.

“I urge you and every member of Congress to avoid actions that would further divide and inflame the passions of the moment,” he said, accusing Democrats of playing “political games.” “I do not believe that such a course of action is in the best interest of our nation or consistent with our constitution.

“Last week, I did not yield to pressure to exert power beyond my constitutional authority to determine the outcome of the election, and I will not now yield to efforts in the House of Representatives to play political games at a time so serious in the life of our nation.”

Mr Pence’s refusal to countenance the 25th amendment came as the House of Representatives voted on Tuesday night in favour of a resolution calling him to invoke the amendment. The vote fell broadly along party lines, with Democrats voting in favour of the resolution. Ms Pelosi had given the vice-president 24 hours to invoke the amendment, amid outrage over the president’s role in inciting the violence that led to the storming of the Capitol last week.

By ruling out the 25th amendment last night, the vice-president paved the way for the House of Representatives to proceed with impeachment charges today.

Ms Pelosi named the impeachment managers – the members of congress who will conduct the process – on Tuesday night.

Outrage

With Democrats controlling the House, it is widely expected that Mr Trump will be impeached. More than a dozen Republicans – none of whom voted to impeach Mr Trump during his first impeachment trial – are expected to vote with Democrats, amid outrage about the events of last week which saw pro-Trump supporters storm the Capitol.

It is unclear what may await Mr Trump when the impeachment process moves to the Senate, although top Republican Mitch McConnell is reportedly furious with Mr Trump over his role in inciting last week’s riots, and could vote to convict him.

On Tuesday, US president Donald Trump refused to take responsibility for last week’s attack on the Capitol, claiming his incendiary speech near the White House was “totally appropriate.” In his first public appearance since last week’s riots as he left for a visit to Texas, Mr Trump was asked by reporters if he played any role in inciting the violence.

“People thought that what I said was totally appropriate,” he said of his speech. Mr Trump also accused Democrats of continuing the “witch-hunt” against him ahead of a possible impeachment vote on Wednesday in the House of Representatives.

“It’s really a continuation of the greatest witch hunt in the history of politics,” he said. “This impeachment is causing tremendous anger … it’s really a terrible thing that they’re doing.

“For Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer to continue on this path, I think it’s causing tremendous danger to our country and it’s causing tremendous anger. I want no violence.”

Later, during a speech to celebrate the building of a section of the border wall with Mexico, Mr Trump said: “Now is the time for our nation to heal. It’s time for peace and for calm. Respect for law enforcement… is the foundation for the MAGA agenda,” a reference to his Make America Great Again slogan.

Reading from a teleprompter after he had signed a Donald Trump plaque on the border wall, he said: “A mob stormed the Capitol and trashed the halls of government. As I have consistently said throughout my administration, we believe in respecting America’s history and traditions, not tearing them down.”

‘Tremendous danger’

Mr Trump was accompanied on Air Force One to the event by senator Lindsey Graham, who said last week that he was breaking from Mr Trump over his refusal to accept the election results.

The president during his speech also claimed that the 25th amendment – the clause in the constitution that allows a vice-president and cabinet to remove a president – was a “zero risk” to him, but would “come back to haunt Joe Biden. ”

“As the expression goes, be careful what you wish for.”

Top Democratic senator Chuck Schumer described Tuesday’s comments by the president accusing him and Nancy Pelosi of creating “tremendous danger” by pursuing impeachment as “despicable.”

“What Trump did today, blaming others for what he caused, is a pathological technique used by dictators,” he said.

Meanwhile, the FBI and Department of Justice defended their actions in the run-up to last week’s riot in the Capitol, stating that they had passed on information regarding a possible attack to law enforcement partners including the Capitol police force.

It comes as the Washington Post reported that the FBI issued an internal warning that extremists were preparing to travel to Washington to commit violence and “war,” the day before the attack on the Capitol.

At a press conference on Tuesday, acting US attorney for Washington DC, Michael Sherman, said that two pipe bombs that had been placed at the Republican National Committee (RNC) and Democratic National Committee (DNC) offices in Washington were “real devices,” comprising explosive igniters and timers.

A $50,000 award for information is being offered by the FBI for any information related to the bombs. The FBI has warned that “armed protests” have been planned at all 50 state capitols and in Washington DC ahead of next week’s presidential inauguration.

Meanwhile, US secretary of state Mike Pompeo cancelled a planned trip to Europe yesterday amid reports that senior officials from the European Union and Luxembourg declined to meet him.