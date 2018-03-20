‘Several people shot’ at US high school

Several people were shot at a US high school in Maryland on Tuesday, local news media reported.

The shooting took place at Great Mills High School in St Mary’s County, about 70 miles (110 km) south of Washington.

School officials confirmed the campus was on lockdown and the incident had been “contained.”

Multiple people were shot and their condition was not yet clear, ABC News reported, citing the St Mary’s County sheriff.

The incident occurred amid a re-energised national debate over school shootings in the United States following an attack on February 14th at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, where a gunman killed 17 students and faculty.

The St Mary’s County sheriff’s office confirmed an incident at the school and urged parents in a Twitter post not to approach the school.

Federal investigators from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives headed to the school, the agency said. – Reuters