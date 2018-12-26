Seven-year-old girl in Trump call still believes in Santa

A seven-year-old girl who was told by US president Donald Trump it was “marginal” for a child of her age to believe in Father Christmas still left out milk and cookies for Santa.

Then again, Collman Lloyd of Lexington, South Carolina, said she had never heard the word “marginal” before.

Miss Lloyd had called the NORAD Tracks Santa programme on Monday night to check on Santa’s journey delivering toys.

In an interview with the Charleston Post and Courier, she said the scientist who answered the NORAD phone asked her if she would like to speak to the president.

Six minutes later, Mr Trump was on the line. “Are you still a believer in Santa?” Mr Trump asked. When she responded, “Yes, sir,” the president added, “Because at seven, that’s marginal, right?”

Miss Lloyd did not know what “marginal” meant and simply answered, “Yes, sir.” Mr Trump closed by saying, “Well, you just enjoy yourself.”

Mr Trump’s chat with Miss Lloyd was initially reported as being with a boy named ‘Coleman’. Only Mr Trump’s end of the conversation could be heard by reporters, but Miss Lloyd’s family later posted video of the call on YouTube.

Miss Lloyd told the Post and Courier she and her 10-year-old sister and five-year-old brother left out iced sugar cookies and chocolate milk for Santa. She reported that on Christmas morning the food was gone and presents were under the tree.

In addition to the NORAD Tracks Santa programme and church services Christmas Eve, Mr Trump participated in another holiday tradition, wishing US troops stationed around the world a merry Christmas. He spoke on Tuesday by video conference to members of all five branches of the military.

“I know it’s a great sacrifice for you to be away from your families, but I want you to know that every American family is eternally grateful to you, and we’re holding you close in our hearts, thoughts and prayers,” Mr Trump said. “We love what you do and love your work. Amazing people.”

The president spent a rare Christmas in Washington because of a stalemate with Congress over government funding that left several departments and agencies shuttered since the weekend, affecting the livelihoods of 800,000 federal employees.

Mr Trump usually celebrates Christmas at his Florida estate. - Agencies