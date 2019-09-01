Seven killed in Texas mass shooting

Seven people have died after a gunman who hijacked a postal service vehicle in west Texas shot more than 20 people, authorities said.

The gunman was killed and three police officers were among the injured.

Odessa police chief Michael Gerke said that in addition to the injured officers, there were at least 21 civilian shooting victims.

It was not clear whether he was including the seven dead among that number.

The shooting outside a cinema comes just weeks after a gunman in the Texas border city of El Paso opened fire at a Walmart and killed 22 people.

State police said the shooting began when the suspect was stopped for failing to signal a left turn while driving, setting off a chaotic afternoon during which the suspect hijacked a US Postal Service vehicle and began firing at random in the area of Odessa and Midland, hitting multiple people.

Mobile-phone video showed people running out of the cinema, and as Odessa television station KOSA aired breaking developments on live TV, its broadcast was interrupted by police telling them they had to clear the area.

Police initially reported that there could be more than one gunman, but Mr Gerke said authorities now believed it was only one.

“Once this individual was taken out of the picture, there have been no more victims,” he said. He described the suspect as a white male in his 30s.

Vice-president Mike Pence said following the shooting that Donald Trump and his administration “remain absolutely determined” to work with leaders in both parties in Congress to take steps “so we can address and confront this scourge of mass atrocities in our country”.

Preparing to fly to Poland, Mr Pence said: “Our hearts go out to all the victims, the families and loved ones.”

Odessa is about 20 miles south-west of Midland. Both are more than 300 miles west of Dallas. – PA