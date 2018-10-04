Senate set to vote on Kavanaugh as FBI investigation completed

US president Donald Trump said he believes the country is with Brett Kavanaugh “all the way”, as senators began poring over an FBI report on his supreme court nominee.

The White House sent a copy of the completed report to the Senate judiciary committee in the early hours of Thursday after receiving it from the FBI. Shortly beforehand, Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell invoked a Senate procedure that will allow an initial vote on Mr Kavanaugh’s confirmation to be taken on Friday morning.

Senators will review the confidential FBI document in a secure room on Capitol Hill throughout Thursday.

Confirming that the report had been sent to the Senate judiciary committee, deputy White House spokesman Raj Shah said senators had been given “ample time” to review the document. He added that the White House was “fully confident” that the Senate would vote to confirm Mr Kavanaugh’s appointment to the supreme court.

“This is the last addition to the most comprehensive review of a Supreme Court nominee in history, which includes extensive hearings, multiple committee interviews, over 1,200 questions for the record and over a half million pages of documents,” he said.

Democrats, however, have criticised the scope of the FBI investigation as too limited.

The FBI was asked to investigate last week after testimony given to the Senate judiciary committee by Christine Blasey Ford, a California-based university professor who says Mr Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her in 1982, when she was 15 and he was 17.

Trump support

Two other women have also made allegations about Mr Kavanaugh’s past conduct. Deborah Ramirez, who attended university with Mr Kavanaugh, claimed he thrust his exposed genitals in her face at a drunken party when they were in college. A third accuser, Julie Swetnick, said she observed Mr Kavanaugh at parties where women were verbally abused, inappropriately touched and “gang-raped”.

Focus on Thursday will be on a handful of Republican senators who have not yet indicated if they will endorse Mr Kavanaugh – Jeff Flake of Arizona, Susan Collins of Maine and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska.

Mr Trump, however, expressed confidence on Thursday morning that his nominee to the court would be appointed.

“Wow, such enthusiasm and energy for Judge Brett Kavanaugh. Look at the Energy, look at the Polls. Something very big is happening. He is a fine man and great intellect. The country is with him all the way!”

He said the “harsh and unfair” treatment of Mr Kavanaugh was having “an incredible upward impact on voters”.

“The PEOPLE get it far better than the politicians. Most importantly, this great life cannot be ruined by mean & despicable Democrats and totally uncorroborated allegations!”

The president came under fire from members of his own party for a highly personal attack on Dr Blasey Ford at a rally in Mississippi this week. Addressing tens of thousands of supporters at a “Make America Great Again” rally on Tuesday night, Mr Trump ridiculed Dr Blasey Ford.

“Thirty-six years ago this happened. I had one beer, right? I had one beer,” he said, impersonating her testimony to the judiciary committee. “How did you get home? I don’t remember. How’d you get home? I don’t remember. Where was the place? I don’t remember. How many years ago was it? I don’t know. I don’t know. I don’t know.”

Mr Trump’s mockery of Mr Kavanaugh’s accuser, while greeted with cheers from the crowd, prompted a backlash in Washington.

But it was the reaction of the three key Republican senators – Mr Flake, Ms Collis and Ms Murkowski – that could spell difficulty for the Republican Party in getting Mr Kavanaugh’s promotion to the supreme court confirmed.

Ms Murkowski described his comments as “wholly inappropriate and in my view unacceptable”; Ms Collins said the comments were “just plain wrong”. Mr Flake called them “appalling.”

Controversy

With Republicans controlling just 51 seats in the 100-seat Senate, the Republican leadership cannot afford to lose the support of any of its members.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders defended Mr Trump’s comments at the Mississippi rally as simply “stating the facts”, claiming that while “every single word” of Mr Kavanaugh’s testimony had been picked apart, an analysis of the accusations against him was considered “off limits”.

As controversy over Mr Trump’s remarks raged, Republican strategists expressed frustration that the president was further alienating women voters, just five weeks away from the midterm elections, in which the Democrats will be seeking to regain majority control of the House of Representatives and perhaps also the Senate.

The US president had exhibited relative restraint in discussing the Kavanaugh controversy, describing Dr Blasey Ford as a “very credible” witness and claiming that he “respects” her.

Dr Blasey Ford’s attorney Michael Bromwich called Mr Trump’s remarks at the rally “a vicious, vile and soulless attack” on his client.

“Is it any wonder that she was terrified to come forward, and that other sexual assault survivors are as well?” he said on Twitter. “She is a remarkable profile in courage. He is a profile in cowardice.”