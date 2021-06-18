Search continues for Irishman missing in Wyoming

The search for missing Irishman Cian McLaughlin will continue today in Wyoming, amid concerns for his well-being.

The 27 year-old had been living and working in Jackson, Wyoming, near the Grand Teton National Park. He was last seen ten days ago.

Rescuers have focused their search around the Garnet Canyon area of the sprawling park, after a local guide reported seeing a man fitting Mr McLaughlin’s description on June 8th.

According to the sighting that was reported to authorities, the man was spotted hiking up the Garnet Canyon trail around 3.45 pm on Tuesday of last week.

He was described as a solo hiker with shoulder-length hair and wearing round glasses. He was wearing a white shirt, shorts and a hat.

The guide also reported the man as having tattoos on his arms and carrying a bottle of water.

Prior to this sighting, he was last seen by a friend around 2.30 pm on Tuesday, June 8th hiking to an unknown destination.

More than sixty staff conducted ground search efforts on Thursday.

Teams were flown into the Garnet Canyon area by the Teton Interagency Helicopter, while five search and rescue dog teams also took part in the search.

The Garnet Canyon trail is located near the picturesque Bradley Lake in the national park, a popular destination for visitors and hikers. The trail on which it is believed that the missing man was last spotted is an 8.4 mile round trip, described by the National Park Service as “strenuous.”

The search was initiated after the Dublin native failed to turn up for work in Jackson Hole, where he had been working as a snowboard instructor.

The National Park Service Investigative Services Branch have repeated calls for anyone with information to contact them.