Ruth Bader Ginsburg, US supreme court judge, dies aged 87

Ruth Bader Ginsburg, whose 27-year tenure as the second female justice on the US supreme court culminated a legal career dedicated to advancing the rights of women, has died.

She was 87, and her death comes less than two months before the US presidential election gives president Donald Trump a chance to try to shift the already conservative court further to the right.

She died due to complications of metastatic pancreatic cancer, surrounded by her family at her home in Washington, the court said in a statement on Friday.

Her health had been a top-of-mind concern at the court and throughout Washington in recent years. Ginsburg battled with five bouts of cancer. – Bloomberg