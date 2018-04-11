Russia inquiry: Trump steps up attacks on Robert Mueller

Donald Trump stepped up his attacks on the special counsel investigating alleged Russian election interference on Wednesday, fuelling expectations that the president may try to block the inquiry.

Mr Trump called the investigation into alleged Russian involvement in the 2016 US presidential election the “Fake & Corrupt Russia Investigation” in a tweet, and said it was headed up by “Democrat loyalists”.

“Mueller is most conflicted of all (except Rosenstein who signed FISA & Comey letter). No Collusion, so they go crazy!” he wrote on Twitter. Earlier, he tweeted there was “No Collusion or Obstruction (other than I fight back)”.

Robert Mueller, a former director of the FBI, is a Republican, while Rod Rosenstein, the deputy attorney-general who oversees the special counsel’s investigation, was appointed by Mr Trump.

Mr Trump also blamed the deteriorating US relationship with Russia on the inquiry: “Much of the bad blood with Russia is caused by the Fake & Corrupt Russia Investigation”.

The broadside came a day after the White House claimed Mr Trump had the power to fire Mr Mueller, an assertion that appears to contradict department of justice regulations governing special counsel investigations.

Outrage over raids

The president has reportedly been outraged by a series of raids by prosecutors in New York on Monday which targeted Michael Cohen, his personal attorney.

The search warrants, obtained and executed by the US attorney’s office for the southern district of New York, not Mr Mueller’s office, marked a new stage in the investigations surrounding Mr Trump.

Mr Cohen’s attorney said the action was, in part, based on a referral from Mr Mueller’s office. DoJ guidelines require the special counsel to consult on matters he discovers outside of his jurisdiction with the deputy attorney-general, who can decide to allow Mr Mueller to investigate or refer it to other prosecutors.

The action against Mr Cohen sparked new outrage from the president and led to reports that he was looking at whether he could fire Mr Rosenstein. On Tuesday, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, White House press secretary, said “certainly the president has voiced his frustrations” with his deputy attorney-general.

Deputy attorney general Rod Rosenstein is overseeing Robert Mueller’s investigation into potential collusion between Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign and Russia. He was appointed by Mr Trump. File photograph: Pete Marovich/The New York Times

Mr Rosenstein, a career DoJ prosecutor, has been attacked by Republicans for signing a Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) wiretap application targeting Carter Page, a former Trump campaign aide.

Obstruction of justice inquiry

Last year, the deputy attorney-general also penned a memo effectively recommending that James Comey, the former FBI director, be fired. Mr Comey’s dismissal by the president is a part of the investigation into whether Mr Trump attempted to obstruct justice.

Mr Rosenstein has the power to remove the special prosecutor “for just cause”, according to justice department rules.

On Tuesday, the White House appeared to contradict those rules by stating that Mr Trump “believes” he has the power to fire Mr Mueller. Ms Sanders told reporters, “We’ve been advised that the president certainly has the power to make that decision.”

For months, Democratic lawmakers and some Republicans have warned the president against making such a move against Mr Mueller. This week, Republican Senator Charles Grassley said “I think it would be suicide for the President to fire him.” – Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2018