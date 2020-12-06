Rudy Giuliani tests positive for Covid-19, says Trump

US president Donald Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani has tested positive for Covid-19, Mr Trump said on Sunday, after a wave of travel by the former New York mayor seeking to persuade Republican state lawmakers to overturn the election results.

Mr Giuliani (76) is the latest in a long string of people close to the White House, including Trump himself, sickened in a pandemic that has killed more than 280,000 Americans.

“@RudyGiuliani, by far the greatest mayor in the history of NYC, and who has been working tirelessly exposing the most corrupt election (by far!) in the history of the USA, has tested positive for the China Virus,” Trump said, using a term for Covid-19 that has drawn backlash.

MR Giuliani did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

He has been spearheading Mr Trump’s floundering effort to overturn his November 3rd election loss to Democratic president-elect Joe Biden through a flurry of lawsuits. Both Mr Trump and Mr Giuliani have repeatedly claimed, contrary to evidence, that the outcome was marred by widespread fraud.

State and federal officials have repeatedly said there is no evidence of fraud on any significant scale.

Mounting legal troubles

Mr Giuliani visited Georgia on Thursday, where he urged state lawmakers to stop certification of Mr Biden’s win after making similar pleas in Michigan on Wednesday and Arizona on Monday.

Mr Trump and many of his close associates have balked at public health officials’ advice to wear masks and avoid crowds to stem transmission of the respiratory illness, which has roared to record levels in the United States as winter approaches.

Mr Giuliani, who developed an international profile as “America’s Mayor” for his leadership after the September 11th, 2001 attacks, has faced mounting legal troubles during the Trump administration.

Federal prosecutors in Manhattan have been investigating Mr Giuliani’s business dealings in Ukraine, and two associates, Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman, have been charged with campaign finance violations.

Mr Giuliani has not been criminally charged and has denied wrongdoing. Mr Parnas and Mr Fruman have pleaded not guilty. – Reuters