Rudy Giuliani subpoenaed over role in Ukraine controversy

Donald Trump hit out on Monday at the “fake whistleblower complaint” as the US House of Representatives intelligence committee prepared to hear testimony from the official at the centre of the impeachment investigation into the president.

Democrats are pressing ahead this week with the impeachment inquiry announced last week by House speaker Nancy Pelosi following the release of a rough transcript of a phone call between Mr Trump and Volodymyr Zelenskiy, in which the US president asked his Ukrainian counterpart to investigate former vice-president Joe Biden and his son.

A whistleblower’s complaint about the call to the inspector general of the intelligence services contained allegations that White House officials had sought to “lock down” details of the call by saving details of the call in a server usually used for highly classified intelligence matters.

Mr Trump issued a series of tweets on Monday in which he claimed the “fake whistleblower complaint” was “not holding up”, dismissing the anonymous official’s account of a phone call between him and the Ukrainian president as a “2ND HAND description”.

The whistleblower’s report, he said, was “mostly about the call to the Ukrainian President which, in the name of transparency, I immediately released to Congress & the public”.

‘Corrupt’ claims

In a further tweet, Mr Trump said: “Very simple! I was looking for Corruption and also why Germany, France and others in the European Union don’t do more for Ukraine. Why is it always the USA that does so much and puts up so much money for Ukraine and other countries? By the way, the Bidens were corrupt!”

House intelligence committee chairman Adam Schiff said his committee would interview the whistleblower at the centre of the investigation as early as this week, and was liaising with the whistleblower’s lawyers to ensure their client’s identity was protected.

Lawyers for the whistleblower said Mr Trump’s language since the controversy erupted, which has included a reference to “spies” and “treason”, has endangered their client’s life.

In a letter to acting director of national intelligence Joseph Maguire and subsequently released publicly, the whistleblower’s lead attorney, Andrew P Bakaj, said the president’s remarks “have heightened our concerns that our client’s identity will be disclosed publicly and that, as a result, our client will be put in harm’s way”.

House of Representatives committees are due to hear from other witnesses this week. On Wednesday, the intelligence, foreign affairs and oversight committees are due to receive a deposition from former US ambassador to Ukraine, Marie Yovanovitch, who was in effect fired by Mr Trump earlier this year.

Closed-door hearing

On Thursday, the former US special representative for Ukraine, Kurt Volker, who resigned on Friday following reports that he was involved in establishing contacts between Mr Trump’s lawyer, Rudy Giuliani and Ukrainian officials, will also give a deposition.

On Friday, the intelligence committee will hold a closed-door hearing with the intelligence community’s inspector general, Michael Atkinson, who passed on the whistleblower complaint to Mr Maguire, which was then not transmitted to Congress as required under existing whistleblower legislation.

Mr Trump directed much of his ire on Monday at Mr Schiff, who has become the de facto head of the impeachment inquiry through his chairmanship of the intelligence committee. The president said the Californian Democrat had misrepresented the contents of his phone call to Mr Zelenskiy and suggested he should be arrested for treason.

Meanwhile, a CBS poll has found that a majority of Americans support the impeachment inquiry. More than half – 55 per cent – of those surveyed by YouGov approved of the investigation, while 45 per cent disapproved. Among Democrats, almost nine out of 10 supported the impeachment inquiry. However, 77 per cent of Republicans opposed it.