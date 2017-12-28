Roy Moore attempts to halt Doug Jones election with lawsuit

Roy Moore is going to court to try to stop Alabama from certifying Democrat Doug Jones as the winner of the US Senate race.

Mr Moore filed a lawsuit on Wednesday evening in Montgomery Circuit Court, 14 hours ahead of Thursday’s meeting of a state canvassing board to officially declare Mr Jones the winner of the December 12 election.

Mr Jones defeated his Republican opponent by about 20,000 votes.

Mr Moore’s attorney wrote in the lawsuit that he believed there were irregularities and said there should be a fraud investigation and eventually a new election.

Alabama secretary of state John Merrill said on Wednesday evening that Mr Jones will be certified as the winner on Thursday.

He said so far his office has found no evidence of fraud. – AP