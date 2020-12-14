Republicans at crossroads as US electoral college process politicised

It’s a mainstay of the US electoral calendar every four years. Every Monday after the second Wednesday in December in a presidential election year, the electoral college convenes and formally votes for the president and vice-president.

But this year, like so many aspects of Donald Trump’s presidency, the process has become mired in politics and controversy.

On Monday, electors in each of the 50 states and Washington DC gathered – mostly in state capitols – to cast their ballots. The electors are typically local party activists or well-known figures. Bill and Hillary Clinton, for example, were two of the state electors in New York state, while former gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams participated in the Georgia process.

In each state, the electors formally certify the election result. The signed certificates will now be sent to various officials by registered mail, most importantly to the president of the Senate, who is Mike Pence. They must be received by December 23rd, ahead of a joint session of Congress on January 6th.

The attention on Monday’s procedural events, normally a standard political event, reflected how rancourous the US political system has become during the Trump presidency, and particularly in the aftermath of last month’s election.

In Michigan, where the 16 electors voted for Joe Biden in keeping with the outcome of the election, the senate and house offices closed due to “credible threats” of violence. One Republican member of the state legislature was suspended for not ruling out a violent response to the electoral vote in an interview.

Swing states

Trump continued to dispute the process right up to Monday’s deadline. As the electoral college prepared to convene on Monday morning , the president tweeted a quote from a Fox News host, asking why swing states “stop counting in the middle of the night”.

“Because they waited to find out how many ballots they had to produce in order to steal the Rigged Election,” he wrote, prompting Twitter to add its now familiar warning to his post.

In particular, Trump has focused on a clutch of swing states that voted for Biden – Pennsylvania, Georgia and Michigan – seemingly unconcerned about possible electoral fraud in the states that voted for him.

Though the process was still under way on Monday night – Hawaii was the final state expected to certify its results – all states were expected to ascertain the vote in keeping with the results of the November 3rd election. In other words, Biden was expected to receive 306 electoral college votes, with Trump receiving 232.

The process now moves to Congress. After the certificates of ascertainment are received, the new members of the House and the Senate will meet for a joint session on January 6th to count the results and declare the outcome of the election. At 1pm on that day, Pence, in his capacity as president of the Senate, will open the certificates and present them to four tellers who will then read the vote.

Congress procedure

Can Congress refuse to accept the result? The rules allow for members to object to the results from any individual state – though objections must be made in writing by at least one member of the House and the Senate. If a member objects in this way, each chamber can debate the matter for a maximum of two hours, and then vote on it.

But the mathematics of the incoming Congress make it highly unlikely that the electoral college outcome will be overturned. Democrats will control the House of Representatives in January, while Republicans will control the Senate – but only just, with Pence permitted to cast a tie-breaking vote.

It is virtually guaranteed that multiple Republicans will refuse to heed Trump’s call to challenge the result – Republican senators such as Mitt Romney, Pat Twomey, Susan Collins and others have already publicly referred to Biden as president-elect.

But even if technically there is virtually no path for Trump to overturn the electoral college system, the joint session on January 6th will reveal a lot about the current state of the Republican party.

The decision by more than 100 members of Congress to support last week’s ill-fated lawsuit by Texas to dismiss the result in four other states took many by surprise. That so many members of the Republican party have given credence to Trump’s efforts to debunk the electoral process is an indication of the grip the outgoing president holds on his party.

Few had any public comment to make in the wake of Friday night’s dismissal by the supreme court of the Texas action. It remains to be seen if Monday’s confirmation by the electoral college of the election result will prompt any to finally declare that Joe Biden will be the next president of the United States.