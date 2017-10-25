Republican senators launch blistering attack on Donald Trump

The relationship between Donald Trump and the Republican party has reached an historic low on Tuesday after Senator Jeff Flake described the US president’s “reckless, outrageous and undignified” behaviour as “dangerous to democracy”.

In an unprecedented attack on a sitting president by a member of his own party, Mr Flake – who also announced he would not seek re-election in Arizona – launched a blistering assault on Mr Trump on the US Senate floor. “I will not be complicit or silent,” he said, adding that he had “children and grandchildren to answer to”.

Denouncing his fellow senators for their “silence” on Mr Trump’s behaviour, he said there was a section of the Republican party which believes that “anything short of complete and unquestionable loyalty to a president who belongs to my party is unacceptable and suspect”.

“None of this is normal,” he said, noting that US allies “are now looking elsewhere for leadership.”

‘Debasing’ the nation

His speech came hours after another senior Republican, the chair of the Senate Committee on Foreign Relations Bob Corker, lambasted Mr Trump in a series of interviews, accusing the president of “debasing” the nation.

Both senators have clashed publicly before with Mr Trump, and their decision not to run for re-election may have emboldened them to speak out against the president.

The president has great difficulty with the truth on many issues

Mr Flake, who authored a book criticising Mr Trump, had been facing a tough primary battle next year for his senate seat in Arizona after the president indicated he would back an alternative candidate. His decision not to run had not been unexpected.

Similarly, Mr Corker, an early supporter of Mr Trump, has seen his relationship with him deteriorate in recent months, with the US president frequently mocking him on Twitter.

“The president has great difficulty with the truth on many issues,” Mr Corker said. “He’s proven himself unable to rise to the occasion.”

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders accused Mr Corker of “grandstanding on television” instead of focusing on his job and responsibility to the American people.