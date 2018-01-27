Republican finance chair resigns amid sexual misconduct claims

Las Vegas casino mogul Steve Wynn resigned as finance chairman of the Republican National Committee (RNC) on Saturday, a day after the Wall Street Journal reported he routinely subjected women who worked for him to unwanted sexual advances.

“Today I accepted Steve Wynn’s resignation as Republican National Committee finance chair,” RNC chair Ronna Romney McDaniel said in a statement.

The billionaire has denied the accusations as “preposterous” and said they were instigated by his ex-wife to seek advantage in their divorce lawsuit.

As recently as Friday night, Wynn associates were insisting he would fight the charges and remain at the RNC.

Wynn (76), the founder, chairman, and chief executive officer of Wynn Resorts Ltd, is a prominent figure in the casino resort business and a onetime rival of president Donald Trump.

After previously trying to stay nonpartisan, he threw his support behind Trump in the 2016 campaign and donated money to several Republican causes, including the RNC.

He was named finance chairman of the RNC after Trump became president.

The board of directors of Wynn Resorts said on Friday it had met to form a special committee consisting solely of independent directors to investigate the allegations contained in the Wall Street Journal’s article.

The special investigation panel will be chaired by Patricia Mulroy, a member of the board’s corporate governance and compliance committees and a former member of the Nevada Gaming Commission, the board said in a statement.

‘Hostile environment’

The Wall Street Journal said former and current Wynn Resorts staff members it interviewed had accused Wynn of creating a hostile work environment for women and of regularly pressuring employees to perform sex acts.

“The idea that I ever assaulted any woman is preposterous,” Wynn said in a statement on Friday.

“The instigation of these accusations is the continued work of my ex-wife, Elaine Wynn, with whom I am involved in a terrible and nasty lawsuit in which she is seeking a revised divorce settlement.”

A spokeswoman for Elaine Wynn (75) declined to comment on Friday, but her Washington-based attorney, James Cole, told Reuters the notion that his client fomented the allegations in the Journal article “is just not true”. – Reuters