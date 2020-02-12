Prosecutors quit in Roger Stone case after Trump intervention

All four prosecutors who secured the conviction of Roger Stone, a longtime associate and friend of Donald Trump, have withdrawn from the case after the Department of Justice changed a sentencing recommendation condemned by the US president as too harsh.

The career prosecutors, who on Monday had recommended Mr Stone face up to nine years in prison, signalled their protests on Tuesday afternoon in a flurry of court filings as they exited the case.

One of the lawyers, Jonathan Kravis, said he had resigned as an assistant US attorney, the title given to frontline prosecutors in US attorney’s offices.

The dramatic moves came after Mr Trump criticised prosecutors’ sentencing recommendation in a tweet early on Tuesday, shortly after midnight, saying: “Cannot allow this miscarriage of justice!”

Mr Stone, a self-described “dirty trickster” who sports a tattoo of Richard Nixon on his back, was convicted late last year for lying to Congress about his contacts with WikiLeaks in the lead-up to the 2016 presidential election.

On Tuesday afternoon, a senior official in the US attorney’s office for the District of Columbia filed a five-page memo that undid the earlier sentencing recommendation from the four prosecutors.

“The prior filing ... does not accurately reflect the Department of Justice’s position on what would be a reasonable sentence in this matter,” the filing said.

The new filing did not specify a sentence, saying only that jail time “far less” than 87-108 months, the original proposal, was warranted.

Disgraceful! https://t.co/nNXEjJuVyw — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 11, 2020 This is a horrible and very unfair situation. The real crimes were on the other side, as nothing happens to them. Cannot allow this miscarriage of justice! https://t.co/rHPfYX6Vbv — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 11, 2020 All starting to unravel with the ridiculous 9 year sentence recommendation! https://t.co/6baxv3Lvuk — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 12, 2020 Is this the Judge that put Paul Manafort in SOLITARY CONFINEMENT, something that not even mobster Al Capone had to endure? How did she treat Crooked Hillary Clinton? Just asking! https://t.co/Fe7XkepJNN — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 12, 2020 Who are the four prosecutors (Mueller people?) who cut and ran after being exposed for recommending a ridiculous 9 year prison sentence to a man that got caught up in an investigation that was illegal, the Mueller Scam, and shouldn’t ever even have started? 13 Angry Democrats? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 12, 2020

Sentencing recommendations are not binding on the judge overseeing Mr Stone’s case, Amy Berman Jackson, but the views of prosecutors and defence counsel can be influential.

‘Abuse of power’

The events raised questions about political interference in a case involving not just an ally of the president, but also issues relating to Russian interference in the 2016 election.

“This situation has all the indicia of improper political interference in a criminal prosecution,” said Chuck Schumer, the Democratic Party leader in the Senate, in a letter to the inspector general of the justice department, Michael Horowitz.

Adam Schiff, the Democratic chairman of the House of Representatives intelligence committee, said in a statement: “It would be a blatant abuse of power if President Trump has in fact intervened to reverse the recommendations of career prosecutors at the Department of Justice.”

Mr Trump denied any involvement in the matter in comments to reporters at the White House on Tuesday, but said he had the “absolute right to do it”. He doubled down on his criticisms of the initial sentence recommendations, saying: “I thought it was ridiculous ... I thought the whole prosecution was ridiculous.”

Stone (67), had initially been prosecuted by special counsel Robert Mueller as part of his investigation into Russian election meddling. Two of the prosecutors who stepped back from the case on Tuesday, Aaron Zelinsky and Adam Jed, had worked on Mr Mueller’s team.

Late into Tuesday evening, Mr Trump sent a series of tweets attacking Judge Jackson and the prosecutors who quit. “Who are the four prosecutors [Mueller people?] who cut and ran after being exposed for recommending a ridiculous 9 year prison sentence to a man that got caught up in an investigation that was illegal, the Mueller Scam, and shouldn’t ever even have started?” he said in one tweet.

Mr Zelinsky, who was on assignment to the US attorney’s office for the District of Columbia for the Stone case, said in a filing he had resigned as a special assistant US attorney. Mr Jed and Michael Marando, the fourth prosecutor, simply said in their filings that they were withdrawing from the Stone case.

‘Extreme and excessive’

The four prosecutors had successfully tried Mr Stone’s case, securing his conviction in November. None of the four men could be immediately reached for comment.

A spokeswoman for the Baltimore US attorney’s office said Mr Zelinsky continued to have a role there. A spokeswoman for the US attorney’s office for the District of Columbia declined to comment.

A DoJ official told US media earlier on Tuesday the proposed sentence was “extreme and excessive and disproportionate to Mr Stone’s offences” and that the department would “clarify its position”.

Kerri Kupec, a DoJ spokeswoman, told US media the decision to alter the sentencing recommendation was made before Mr Trump’s tweet and without consultation with the White House. Ms Kupec did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Mr Stone is seeking a sentence of probation instead of jail time. Grant Smith, an attorney for Mr Stone, said on Tuesday: “Our sentencing memo outlined our position on the recommendation made yesterday by the government.” – Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2020