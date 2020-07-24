Prince Harry and Meghan Markle sue photographers over alleged drone images

Britain’s Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle filed a lawsuit in California on Thursday against unnamed paparazzi photographers for allegedly taking “illegal” drone photographs of their son, Archie.

The lawsuit, filed in the Superior Court of California, County of Los Angeles, cited “serial intrusions” of the privacy of the couple’s 14-month-old child, and came as a measure to protect him from the “manufactured feeding frenzy”.

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are filing this lawsuit to protect their young son’s right to privacy in their home without intrusion by photographers, and to uncover and stop those who seek to profit from these illegal actions,” the attorney for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex said in a statement.

The lawsuit alleged that drones and helicopters entered the privacy of the airspace above the couple’s Los Angeles residence.

The couple seek “no special treatment” and are only seeking the right to be left alone in the privacy of their home as guaranteed under the laws of California, the lawsuit stated.

Prince Harry and Meghan are now living in Los Angeles after the couple stepped down from their royal roles at the end of March to forge new careers. They moved out of the UK after growing hostility to the media’s intense coverage of their private life.

In April, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex told Britain’s biggest tabloids, including The Sun and the Daily Mail, that they would have “zero engagement” with them in future because of their false and invasive coverage. – Reuters