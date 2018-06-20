Pope criticises Trump administration over forced family separations

Pope Francis has criticised the Trump administration’s policy of forcibly separating children from their parents at the US-Mexico border, as he blasted populist political leaders around the world for creating a “psychosis” around the issue of immigration.

In an interview with Reuters, the 81-year old Argentine pontiff said he supported recent statements by the US Catholic bishops conference that described the US crackdown as “immoral” and “contrary” to the values of the church.

“It’s not easy, but populism is not the solution,” the pope said.

The remarks by the pope – who throughout his five-year papacy has consistently spoken of the need to welcome refugees and migrants – add to the chorus of outrage at the US policy, which involves the arrest of adults crossing the southern border illegally, while taking their children away to separate government facilities.

On Tuesday, Tom Donohue, the head of the US Chamber of Commerce, the biggest business lobby group in the US, denounced the practice. “This is not who we are and it must end now,” he said.

The pope’s comments will not only resonate in the US but also in Europe, including in Italy, where a new populist government has taken a tough line on immigration, recently turning away a rescue boat carrying nearly 630 migrants.

“I believe that you cannot reject people who arrive. You have to receive them, help them, look after them, accompany them and then see where to put them, but throughout all of Europe,” Pope Francis said.

‘Psychosis’

The Italian backlash against immigration is being led by Matteo Salvini, the head of the far-right League and the country’s new interior minister, who has attacked the pope and church officials for being too welcoming towards refugees.

The pontiff, however, said European populists were creating a “psychosis” over immigration, and warned that Europe needed immigration as it faced a “great demographic winter”.

“Some governments are working on it, and people have to be settled in the best possible way, but creating psychosis is not the cure,” the pope said, adding: “Populism does not resolve things. What resolves things is acceptance, study, prudence.”

The pope’s renewed emphasis on protecting refugees and migrants is increasingly at odds with public opinion in Italy, where large chunks of the electorate – including practising Catholics – have embraced Mr Salvini’s crackdown.

‘Family unity’

Mr Salvini – who is aligned with conservative clerics within the church opposed to Francis’s vision of a reformed, more open church – has been rising in the polls partly by arguing that immigrants are threatening Italians’ security, jobs and access to social services. As well as denying rescue boats access to Italian ports, Mr Salvini has vowed to deport thousands of illegal immigrants after detaining them in closed facilities.

The pope has clashed with Mr Trump on immigration since the 2016 US presidential campaign, when the pontiff celebrated mass on the Mexican side of the US border.

Catholic clergy in America have led the charge against the new enforcement policy. “Forcibly separating children from their mothers and fathers is ineffective to the goals of deterrence and safety and contrary to our Catholic values,” said Joe Vasquez, the bishop of Austin and chairman of the US Conference of Catholic Bishops, in a statement on June 1st.

“Family unity is a cornerstone of our American immigration system and a foundational element of Catholic teaching,” he added.

“I am on the side of the bishops’ conference,” the pope told Reuters.

