Politicians congratulate Joe Biden in ‘a new page for America’

Former Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton was among those to congratulate Joe Biden on winning the US presidential election against Donald Trump.

Ms Cinton, who was beaten by Mr Trump in 2016, tweeted “The voters have spoken, and they have chosen @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris to be our next president and vice president. It’s a history-making ticket, a repudiation of Trump, and a new page for America. Thank you to everyone who helped make this happen. Onward, together.”

House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi tweeted: “We kept the republic! Congratulations to Joe Biden on his victory for the soul of our country.

“Congratulations to Kamala Harris for making history. It’s a time to heal and a time to grow together. E Pluribus Unum.”

Vermont Senator and former Democratic presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders tweeted: “I want to congratulate all those who worked so hard to make this historic day possible. “Now, through our continued grassroots organizing, let us create a government that works for ALL and not the few. “Let us create a nation built on justice, not greed and bigotry.”

Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau on Saturday congratulated Mr Biden on winning the US presidential election, saying he looked forward to tackling “the world’s greatest challenges” with the new administration.

In a statement, Mr Trudeau said he would work with the United States to “advance peace and inclusion, economic prosperity, and climate action around the world”.

Mr Trudeau made no mention of current US president Donald Trump, with whom he had an often troubled relationship.

German foreign minister Heiko Maas said:“We look forward to working with the next U.S. administration. We want to invest in our cooperation, for a transatlantic restart and a New Deal.”

Greek prime minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis tweeted: “Congratulations to US President-Elect @JoeBiden. Joe Biden has been a true friend of Greece and I’m certain that under his presidency the relationship between our countries will grow even stronger.”