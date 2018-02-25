‘Political and civic cowardice’: NRA criticises companies for severing links

The National Rifle Association (NRA) has criticised companies that opted to cut links with the lobby group after the Florida high school shooting that left 17 people dead

In a statement on Saturday, the NRA said the companies, “in a shameful display of political and civic cowardice”, were trying to punish its law-abiding members who had nothing to do with the Parkland shooting.

“In time, these brands will be replaced by others who recognise that patriotism and determined commitment to Constitutional freedoms are characteristics of a marketplace they very much want to serve,” the statement added.

Let it be absolutely clear. The loss of a discount will neither scare nor distract one single NRA member from our mission to stand and defend the individual freedoms that have always made America the greatest nation in the world. #StandandFight #NRA #2A https://t.co/4kzNq9GDLq — NRA (@NRA) February 25, 2018

“Let it be absolutely clear. The loss of a discount will neither scare nor distract one single NRA member from our mission to stand and defend the individual freedoms that have always made America the greatest nation in the world.”

On Saturday, Delta and United Airlines, two of America’s largest passenger airlines, said they would back away from the group.

The carriers said they will end discount programmes with members of the group following the second-deadliest shooting at a public school in US history.

Their announcements followed similar moves Friday by security-systems makers Symantec; Hertz and fellow car-renter Avis Budget Group; movers North American Van Lines and Allied Van Lines; and insurer MetLife.

On Thursday, First National Bank of Omaha said it would not renew a contract with the organisation to issue an NRA-branded Visa card–Agencies