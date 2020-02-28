Pete Buttigieg ends campaign after poor result in fourth Democratic primary

Former US vice-president Joe Biden heads into Tuesday’s Super Tuesday contests with a huge boost after he surged to victory in the South Carolina primary on Saturday.

Mr Biden, who has long argued that the southern state would be his “firewall,” clocked up a better-than-expected victory in the state, clinching almost 50 per cent of the vote.

But former South Bend, Indiana, mayor Pete Buttigieg ended his presidential campaign on Sunday after a poor result in South Carolina.

The 38 year-old – the first openly gay candidate to run for the Democratic nomination – had entered the race last year as a relative political unknown, but mounted a strong campaign, culminating with his victory in the Iowa caucus last month.

But he ended at 8 per cent in South Carolina, polling particularly poorly among African-American voters.

The strong performance by Mr Biden has imbued his campaign with a much-needed lift as the Democratic race enters a decisive phase with 14 states and one US territory due to vote on Tuesday.

South Carolina – the fourth state to hold its selection process after Iowa, New Hampshire and Nevada – also has the largest African-American population of the early-voting states. Fifty-six per cent of voters in South Carolina on Saturday were African-Americans, with 61 per cent of this cohort voting for Mr Biden. He won every county in the state, indicating the breadth of his support in South Carolina.

Thank you, South Carolina! To all those who have been knocked down, counted out, and left behind — this is your campaign. Together, we will win this nomination and beat Donald Trump. — Joe Biden (Text Join to 30330) (@JoeBiden) March 1, 2020

Congratulations to Sleepy Joe Biden! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 1, 2020

Speaking to supporters in Columbia, Mr Biden thanked the voters of South Carolina for backing him. “Just days ago, the press and the pundits had declared this candidacy dead,” he declared. “Now thanks to all of you – the heart of the Democratic party – we’ve just won and we won big because of you, and we are very much alive.”

He also made a barely veiled dig at front runner Bernie Sanders, asserting that Americans did not want a revolution but instead wanted “results”.

“If Democrats want a nominee who’s a Democrat, a lifelong Democrat, a proud Democrat, an Obama-Biden Democrat, join us,” he said to cheers. “We have the option of winning big or losing big. That’s the choice.”

Questions of candidacy

Mr Biden’s commanding victory now puts him close behind Mr Sanders in the Democratic race. But he faces a tough battle tomorrow when more than a third of all delegates who will vote at the Democratic National Convention in Milwaukee in July are up for grabs. Polling suggests that Mr Sanders is on course to win California – the largest state in the union with a coveted 415 pledged delegates – and possibly Texas, though Mr Biden has been polling better in the state and is due to campaign there on Monday. Mr Biden is also polling relatively well in southern states voting on Tuesday such as Virginia and Alabama.

The result of the South Carolina primary is also raising fresh questions about the viability of Amy Klobuchar. Her 3 per cent support is increasing pressure on her to drop out.

Tom Steyer, the billionaire businessman who finished in third place at 11 per cent in South Carolina having invested millions in the state in advertising, suspended his campaign on Saturday night, stating that he could not see a path forward to the nomination. He has not yet endorsed another candidate.

Michael Bloomberg, the former mayor of New York who has spent hundreds of millions of dollars in advertisements, was not on the ballot in South Carolina but is contesting Super Tuesday states – the results will offer the first indication of his level of support in the country.

Prime time

Mr Bloomberg was due to air a new prime time three-minute ad addressing his ability to deal with the coronavirus, the latest in a series of polished TV and online ads devised by his campaign.

Mr Biden’s resolute victory on Saturday in South Carolina could underscore his argument that he is the best person to take on Mr Sanders.

The Vermont senator, who won the nomination contests in New Hampshire, Nevada, and the popular vote in Iowa, responded to his second-place showing in South Carolina at a rally in Virginia, one of the Super Tuesday states. Mr Sanders’ surge in the first three primary states, had sparked alarm among many on the moderate side of the Democratic party that the high number of candidates is effectively splitting the non-Sanders vote.

“There are a lot of states in this country. No one wins them all,” he said to his supporters. “I want to congratulate Joe Biden tonight.” But he urged his supporters to look ahead to Super Tuesday, where he is well-placed to win a number of states, building in part on his growing popularity among Hispanic voters.

Tweeting late on Saturday after the Biden victory was announced, US president Donald Trump tweeted: “Congratulations to Sleepy Joe Biden!”

In a separate tweet he claimed that Democrats were “working hard to destroy the name and reputation of Crazy Bernie Sanders, and take the nomination away from him!”