Pelosi tells Trump he is ‘not above the law’ as impeachment row intensifies

The Democratic-led US House of Representatives was set on Wednesday to step up its impeachment investigation of President Donald Trump over his dealings with Ukraine, as the White House declared it would not co-operate with the inquiry.

The three congressional committees leading the investigation were working on final arrangements to interview a US intelligence officer who filed the whistleblower complaint that triggered the probe, a day after the State Department abruptly blocked the US ambassador to the European Union from speaking to them.

The investigation is focused on whether Mr Trump used almost $400 million in congressionally approved aid to Ukraine as leverage to pressure the Ukrainian president to launch an investigation into former vice president Joe Biden, one of Mr Trump’s main Democratic rivals as he seeks re-election in 2020.

Mr Trump has denied wrongdoing. White House counsel Pat Cipolline wrote on Tuesday to House speaker Nancy Pelosi and other top Democrats that the administration would refuse to co-operate with what it called an “illegitimate” and “unconstitutional” impeachment inquiry.

“The effort to impeach President Trump ... is a naked political strategy that began the day he was inaugurated,” Mr Cipolline’s letter added.

Ms Pelosi said in response to the letter: “Mr President, you are not above the law. You will be held accountable.” She did not indicate what steps, if any, House Democrats might take to compel Mr Trump’s co-operation.

.@realDonaldTrump, you are not above the law. You will be held accountable. #TruthExposed https://t.co/elMCHdLYlK — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) October 9, 2019

In addition to the whistleblower, lawmakers aim to hear later this week from a former US ambassador to Ukraine, Marie Yovanovitch, whom Mr Trump removed from that post last May before her term was up.

Lawyers for the whistleblower were focused on how to protect the person’s identity from being made public during any testimony, according to sources close to the talks.

The showdown between Mr Trump and Ms Pelosi heightened just as a newly released Reuters/Ipsos opinion poll showed Democratic support rising for impeachment. At the same time, 45 per cent of all adult Americans said they support impeachment while 39 per cent oppose it, unchanged from last week.

Key witness

Relations between Democrats and Republicans in Congress were already raw when the State Department on Tuesday ordered US ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland, a major Trump political donor, not to appear at a closed-door meeting of three US House panels investigating Mr Trump.

Democrats view Mr Sondland as a key witness who could help shed light on whether Mr Trump withheld military aid to Ukraine as part of an effort to pressure it to investigate Mr Biden and his son Hunter Biden, who had business dealings in Ukraine. Mr Trump has alleged corruption by the Bidens, but has not provided any evidence to back that up.

The move prompted Democrats to accuse Mr Trump of obstructing their investigation and Republicans to accuse Democrats of operating a secretive, biased inquiry.

The hot rhetoric in the high-stakes battle between Mr Trump and Democrats who control the House is expected to intensify next week when Congress returns from a two-week recess.

On their return, members will huddle privately to discuss strategy if Ms Pelosi decides in the coming weeks or months to go ahead with articles of impeachment against Mr Trump.

Republican Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell has said he would have no choice but to initiate a Senate trial on whether to convict Mr Trump of any formal charges of “high crimes or misdemeanors” lodged by the House.

But he added in an interview with CNBC: “How long you’re on it, is a whole different matter,” possibly referring to the right of any senator to move to dismiss the charges, thus short-circuiting a full-blown Senate trial and a vote on convicting Trump – if the motion were to be approved.

Republicans, who control the Senate, have shown little appetite for ousting Mr Trump. – Reuters