Pelosi plans formal impeachment inquiry of Donald Trump - reports

Nancy Pelosi, speaker of the US House of Representatives, plans to announce that the House will begin a formal impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump, Democrats close to her said, taking decisive action in response to startling allegations that the president sought to enlist a foreign power for his own political gain.

After months of caution, Ms Pelosi has become convinced that Mr Trump’s reported actions, and his administration’s refusal to share details about the matter with Congress, left the House no alternative but to move forward with an inquiry that has the potential to reshape his presidency and cleave an already divided nation just a year before he plans to stand for reelection. The people close to her confirmed her plans on condition of anonymity because they were not authorised to disclose a decision that could still change.

At issue are allegations that Mr Trump pressured the president of Ukraine to open a corruption investigation of former Vice President Joe Biden, a leading contender for the Democratic presidential nomination, and his son. The conversation is said to be part of a whistleblower complaint that the Trump administration has withheld from Congress.

Mr Trump said on Tuesday that he would authorise the release of a transcript of the conversation, but Democrats want the full whistleblower complaint.

President Donald Trump attending a luncheon hosted by United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Gutteres at the UN headquarters in New York, on Tuesday. Photograph: Doug Mills/The New York Times

Ms Pelosi is considering creating a special committee reminiscent of the one created in 1973 to investigate the Watergate scandal to look into the president’s dealings with Ukraine and to potentially lay the groundwork for articles of impeachment based on the findings, according to officials briefed on the discussions who spoke about them on condition of anonymity.

The decision to begin a formal impeachment inquiry does not necessarily mean that the House will ultimately vote to charge Mr Trump with high crimes and misdemeanours much less that the Republican-controlled Senate will vote to remove him. But Ms Pelosi and her leadership would not initiate the process unless they were prepared to reach that outcome.

Ms Pelosi is expected to announce the decision Tuesday afternoon in the US, after meeting privately with the leaders of six key committees involved in investigations of Mr Trump and later with the full Democratic caucus. It unfolded amid a groundswell in favour of impeachment among Democrats that has intensified since late last week, with lawmakers from every corner of her caucus lining up in favour of using the House’s unique power to charge Mr Trump if the allegations are proved true, or if his administration continues to stonewall attempts by Congress to investigate them.

- New York Times