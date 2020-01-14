Pelosi paves way for Trump impeachment trial to begin

The US House of Representatives is expected to transmit articles of impeachment to the Senate against President Donald Trump on Wednesday, paving the way for an impeachment trial in the upper house.

House speaker Nancy Pelosi confirmed that she intended to move the articles on Wednesday, following weeks of delay.

“The American people deserve the truth, and the constitution demands a trial,” she said in a statement. “The House will now proceed with a vote on transmitting the articles of impeachment and naming impeachment managers on Wednesday, January 15th.”

The 435-member House will first vote on the appointment of “managers” – members of Congress who will act as representatives for the House in the Senate trial. It will also vote to formally transmit the articles – a crucial procedural step that will allow the upper house to begin the trial.

“The president and the senators will be held accountable,” Ms Pelosi said, as she noted that the House had “upheld its constitutional duty to defend democracy For The People” by passing two articles of impeachment against Mr Trump in December.

The next stage in the impeachment process comes four weeks after the Democratically-controlled House voted to impeach Mr Trump on two counts – abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

Democrats opened the impeachment inquiry into Mr Trump last September after details surfaced of a phone call between the president and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskiy, during which Mr Trump asked his Ukrainian counterpart for a “favour”, which was to investigate former vice-president Joe Biden.

Testimony

Mr Trump is alleged to have pressurised the Ukrainian leader to open an investigation into Mr Biden and his son Hunter, who served on the board of a Ukrainian gas company while his father was in office. Mr Biden is currently the front-runner in the Democratic race to become the party’s presidential candidate in November’s election, leaving Mr Trump open to the accusation that he was soliciting foreign interference in the election.

After weeks of private and public testimony from witnesses, the House of Representatives voted to impeach the president. No Republicans voted in favour, signifying strong support for Mr Trump’s position within the Republican party. With Republicans controlling the 100-member Senate, Mr Trump is widely expected to escape removal from office, given that a two-thirds Senate majority is needed to convict him.

Once the articles move to the upper house, it will fall to Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell to decide the scope and structure of the trial. He has previously indicated that he would like to follow the precedent set by the Bill Clinton impeachment trial, whereby the Senate did not vote on whether to call witnesses until after opening statements had been heard.

Speaking on the Senate floor on Tuesday, Chuck Schumer – the top Democrat in the chamber – reiterated his call for witnesses to testify. “All we’re asking is for the president’s own men, his appointees, to come forward and tell their side of the story,” he said.

Former national security adviser John Bolton, a key figure in the White House’s dealings with Ukraine, said last week he would testify in a Senate trial if requested.

Should the articles of impeachment move to the Senate on Wednesday as expected, there may be a few days of administrative activity before the trial officially begins.