Pelosi accuses US attorney general of lying to congress

US attorney general William Barr “lied to congress” and president Donald Trump is obstructing justice by refusing to honour subpoenas from House Democrats, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Thursday.

“What is deadly serious about it is the attorney general of the United States of America was not telling the truth to the Congress of the United States,” Ms Pelosi said at a news conference. “That’s a crime.” When asked how to respond to Mr Barr’s alleged lying, Ms Pelosi said she was deferring to the judiciary committee. Justice department spokeswoman Kerri Kupec said, “Speaker Pelosi’s baseless attack on the attorney general is reckless, irresponsible, and false.”

Mr Barr defended his summary of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report into alleged Russian interference in the 2016 election and the president in his testimony on Wednesday before the Senate Judiciary Committee. On Thursday, he refused to appear before the House Judiciary Committee for questioning by the Democrat-led panel.

Mr Barr’s decision comes the day the justice department also missed a House committee deadline to provide it with a full, unredacted version of Mr Mueller’s report and its underlying evidence.

The attorney general’s absence is likely to prompt a vote on holding Mr Barr in contempt and possibly the issuance of subpoenas, bringing House Democrats and the Trump administration closer to a prolonged court battle.

As the hearing opened, politicians faced an empty chair with a place card set for Mr Barr.

Democrat members of the committee had fun with the spectacle, placing a prop chicken by Mr Barr’s microphone – to underscore their contention that he was afraid to appear – and jokingly looking under the desk to make sure he was not there.

House committee chairman Jerrold Nadler of New York said that if Mr Barr did not provide the committee “with the information it demands and the respect that it deserves, Mr Barr’s moment of accountability will come soon enough”.

Republicans were not amused by the antics or Mr Nadler’s tough talk.

“The reason Bill Barr isn’t here today is because the Democrats decided they didn’t want him here today,” the top Republican on the panel, Georgia representative Doug Collins said.

Mr Nadler and the Democrats had demanded that staff attorneys in addition to representatives be allowed to question Mr Barr. Mr Barr said he would not attend under that condition.

As Mr Barr refused to testify, Democrats sought to speak to Mr Mueller himself.

Mr Nadler said the panel hoped the special counsel would appear before the committee on May 15th and the panel was “firming up the date”.

The attorney general’s cancellation meant he would avoid another round of sharp questioning after testifying on Wednesday before the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Democrats on the panel contended that Mr Barr was protecting Mr Trump after he assessed Mr Mueller’s report on his own and declared there was not enough evidence that the president had committed obstruction of justice.

Mr Mueller did not charge Mr Trump with obstruction but wrote that he could not exonerate him either.

Several fights

The standoff with the justice department is one of several fights House Democrats are waging with the Trump administration.

Mr Trump has vowed to fight “all of the subpoenas” as multiple committees have sought to speak with administration officials or obtain documents relevant to his policies and finances.

Democrats have signalled they will not back down and will take the steps necessary – including in court – to get the White House to comply.

Mr Nadler said he would not issue a subpoena for Mr Barr’s appearance on Thursday but would first focus on getting the full Mueller report, likely to include a vote holding Mr Barr in contempt of Congress.

While a contempt vote would make a strong statement, it is unlikely to force the justice department to hand over the report.

A vote of the full House on contempt would send a criminal referral to the US attorney for the District of Columbia – a justice department official who is likely to defend the administration’s interests.

But even if the US attorney declines to prosecute, Democrats could pursue other avenues in court. –Bloomberg/AP