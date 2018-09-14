Paul Manafort agrees to plead guilty in Mueller deal

US president Donald Trump’s former campaign chairman Paul Manafort has agreed to plead guilty to two criminal counts as part of a deal with special counsel Robert Mueller, according to federal court documents released on Friday.

As part of the deal, Manafort (69) could be required to co-operate with Mr Mueller’s inquiry into Russia’s role in the 2016 US presidential election and whether Mr Trump’s campaign colluded with Russia in the vote.

Details of the deal were likely to emerge in a plea agreement hearing scheduled for 11am local time in the federal court.

Manafort will plead guilty to one count of conspiracy against the United States and one count of conspiracy to obstruct justice, according to documents filed in the US district court for the District of Columbia. Five other charges were dropped.

Manafort, convicted by a Virginia jury last month on bank and tax fraud charges, had been due to go on trial a second time on related charges in Washington.

According to the court filing, the charge of conspiracy against the United States includes money laundering, tax fraud, failing to disclose his foreign bank accounts, and acting as an unregistered lobbyist for pro-Russian politicians in Ukraine. The second count, for conspiracy to obstruct justice, relates to attempts to tamper with witnesses related to his foreign lobbying.

Manafort’s decision could be a blow to Trump, who last month praised his former aide for not entering into an agreement with prosecutors, as the president’s former personal lawyer Michael Cohen had.

Writing on Twitter on August 22nd, Mr Trump said of Manafort: “Unlike Michael Cohen, he refused to ‘break’ – make up stories in order to get a ‘deal’. Such respect for a brave man!”

Manafort was convicted in Virginia on eight counts of bank and tax fraud and failing to disclose foreign bank accounts. Prosecutors said he evaded taxes on $16 million laundered through shell companies overseas.

The judge in Thursday’s hearing was scheduled to rule on evidence to be allowed at trial.

Cutting losses

Three members of Manafort’s defence team – Kevin Downing, Thomas Zehnle and Richard Westling – declined to comment as they entered their office on Thursday evening.

Joshua Dressler, a law professor at Ohio State University, said it made sense that Manafort (69) was considering cutting his losses and avoiding the time and money needed to defend himself against a second trial.

Manafort is already facing eight to 10 years in prison from the eight guilty counts in Virginia, terms that may not change significantly no matter the outcome of the second trial.

Manafort worked for five months on Mr Trump’s 2016 campaign, including three as chairman. He resigned in August 2016 following a news report linking him to covert payments from a pro-Kremlin political party in Ukraine.

Rudy Giuliani, the former New York City mayor who is representing Mr Trump in the Russia investigation, previously told the Politico news outlet that taking a plea deal to avoid a second trial would not crush Manafort’s chances of receiving an eventual presidential pardon.

Mr Trump has not said whether he would pardon Manafort but he has not publicly ruled it out.

Manafort was at a controversial meeting at Trump Tower in 2016 where Russians were offering “dirt” on Mr Trump’s election opponent Hillary Clinton. Mr Trump’s critics have pointed to the meeting as evidence of the collusion with Russia that Mr Trump denies.

“I don’t think he has any information that would hurt the president,” Mr Giuliani told Reuters. –Reuters